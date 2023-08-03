    Menu
    States & UTs

    ED conducts fresh searches in money laundering case against TN minister

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Chennai: On Thursday, official sources confirmed that the Enforcement Directorate has conducted more searches related to its ongoing money laundering investigation against Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji and others.

    They reported that properties in Coimbatore and Karur were being searched because they were connected to entities and alleged benamidars (the person in whose name a benami property is registered).

    Despite his arrest by the ED on June 14 in a money laundering case related to an alleged cash-for-jobs fraud in the Tamil Nadu transport department, Balaji continues to serve as a minister without portfolio in the Tamil Nadu government.—Inputes from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :ED money laundering case Tamil Nadu V Senthil Balaji cash-for-jobs
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in