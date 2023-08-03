ED conducts fresh searches in money laundering case against TN minister

Chennai: On Thursday, official sources confirmed that the Enforcement Directorate has conducted more searches related to its ongoing money laundering investigation against Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji and others.

They reported that properties in Coimbatore and Karur were being searched because they were connected to entities and alleged benamidars (the person in whose name a benami property is registered).

Despite his arrest by the ED on June 14 in a money laundering case related to an alleged cash-for-jobs fraud in the Tamil Nadu transport department, Balaji continues to serve as a minister without portfolio in the Tamil Nadu government.—Inputes from Agencies