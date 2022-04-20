ED carries out raids in Aurangabad, seizes cash and gold

Aurangabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided three premises in Aurangabad city of Marathwada region.

During the operation, Rs 62 lakh cash and 7 kg gold were seized from the premises, ED on their official Twitter account said.

The raid was triggered by suspicious financial transactions in foreign exchange.

The action, which began on Thursday morning, continued till late night.

The team seized Rs 62 lakh in cash and 7 kg of gold biscuits from the suspect's house.

A number of important documents have also been seized.

The raid is said to have been carried out on suspicion of financial transactions in foreign exchange as well as tax evasion of lakh of rupees.

—UNI