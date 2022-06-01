ED Attaches Property In Fake Certificate Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1.91 crore of Sanjeev Kumar, Puja Shrivastav and others in a fake degree certificate case of “Techno Global University, Shillong”. A senior ED official said that the attached assets are in the form of balance in bank accounts, fixed deposits, mutual funds and immovable properties.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR and charge sheet filed by Meghalaya Police against Kumar, his wife, Puja Shrivastav and others for defrauding thousands of students by giving them fake degree certificates in lieu of money. The accused had opened bank accounts in Delhi in the name of “Techno Global University” and collected funds in those accounts and also in their personal accounts in lieu of fake certificates and had no connections with the real “Techno Global University, Shillong”.

“Money laundering investigation has revealed that after selling the fake degrees, the funds received in their bank accounts, were diverted after rotating amongst bank accounts in various banks and invested in mutual funds, fixed deposits, and immovable properties and given colour of genuine transactions. Total proceeds of the crime has been quantified at Rs 2.65 crore, out of which ED has now attached properties worth Rs 1.91 crore,” the official said. Further investigation in the matter is underway.—IANS