ED attaches properties of Farooq Abdullah worth Rs 11.86 cr

New Delhi: The enforcement directorate on Saturday attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crore of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and others in connection with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) money laundering case.



The agency has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the attached properties are located in Jammu and Srinagar, officials said.

"The attached properties include three residential houses, one at Gupkar Road, Srinagar; one at Tehsil Katipora, Tanmarg, one at Bhatindi in Jammu and commercial buildings on posh Residency Road area of Srinagar," ED officials said.

Terming the ED attachment order as 'baseless', his son and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said the matter will be taken up in the court.

The Covid-19 active caseload in India has dropped to 3.05 lakh, comprising just 3.04 per cent of the total infections as on date, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. This has been made possible by the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases and low number of fatalities per day which have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload, the ministry underlined.

As India touches 1cr, it's still zero cases in Lakshadweep

​​Authorities on the islands say precautions and timely quarantine are the reasons Lakshadweep has stayed Covid-free. Only the islanders are allowed to travel between their islands and Kochi, that too only for emergencies. Mainlanders, on the other hand, are forbidden from travelling to the islands.

"There can be no justification for ED seizures as properties are largely ancestral; the action would be fought in court of law. Not surprisingly the media was tipped off regarding the seizure before he had received any official notice or documentation," Omar Abdullah said in a series of tweets.