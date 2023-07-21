ED attaches assets worth over Rs 53 crore in GDR 'scam'

New Delhi: On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate announced that, as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged global depository receipts (GDR) scam, it had attached the assets of a Person of Indian Origin (PIO) headquartered in London and some other businesses totaling more than Rs 59 crore.

A Global Depositary Receipt (GDR) is a type of negotiable financial instrument issued by a depository bank that facilitates access to foreign capital markets.

Arun Panchariya, Sanjay Aggarwal, and the India Focus Cardinal Fund of London own the assets. In a statement, the ED claimed it has confiscated assets worth a total of Rs 59.37 crore in connection with an investigation against Farmax India Limited, a company situated in Hyderabad.—Inputs from Agencies