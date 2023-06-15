ED arrests two M3M directors in fresh money laundering case

New Delhi: In a money laundering investigation related to an alleged bribery case involving a former judge and others, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Thursday that it had detained Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal, directors of the Gurugram-based real estate business M3M.

On Wednesday, the federal investigation agency arrested the pair for violating the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).

The ED said in a statement that Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal had been brought before a special PMLA court in Panchkula, which then placed them under ED custody for five days.—Inputs from Agencies