    ED arrests 7 in money laundering case in Ranchi

    The Hawk
    April14/ 2023

    ED

    Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested seven people, including a circle inspector, in a money laundering case related to the forgery of Army and government land in Ranchi.

    Those arrested include businessman Pradeep Bagchi, CI Bhanu Pratap, Afsar Ali, Imtiaz Khan, Talha Khan, Fayaz Khan and Mohammad Saddam.

    The ED conducted simultaneous raids at 21 locations belonging to 18 people, including IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan in Jharkhand, Bihar and Bengal on Thursday.

    Several deeds, fake documents, government registers of zonal offices, etc., were recovered during the raids.

    The ED had questioned Ranjan during the raid. Now he will be summoned for further questioning.

    Ranjan was posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi till a few months ago. The case of forgery in the purchase and sale of Army land came to light during his tenure. IANS

