ED Arrest ED Official For Seeking Bribe In UP

Lucknow: A senior official of the Enforcement Directorate,Lucknow, along with another man was arrested by the sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for demanding bribe after threatening two brothers hailing from Meerut.

Both the accused were later produced in the designated court of the CBI in Lucknow today, headed by M P Chowdhary, whosend both of them to 14-day judicial remand. The CBI also appealed for their custody remand. The court will now hear their plea on coming Tuesday.

Reports said that one Surendra Chowdhary, hailing from Meerut, contacted the officials of the CBI and told that he was threatened by the assistant director of ED in Lucknow, NB Singh, in the name of booking him on fabricated charges. He said that in November 2016, Singh had summoned him in his office and said that a matter was registered against him with the ED in New Delhi.

Later he kept him calling and on June 4, he also summoned his brothers along with him. Chowdhary claimed that Singh told him that they were involved in swindling of funds worth Rs 20 crore and if they will not settle the issue, then ED will confiscate all their properties and bring them on the road.

Chowdhary said that Singh also introduced him to one Aditya Kumar Pal aka Subash, who owns a guest house in Khurramnagar. He claimed that later Subash told him to pay Rs 50 lakh to settle the matter. Chowdhary said that he also produced papers showing that his cases were already resolved in court but still NB Singh demanded money.

According to Chowdhary, Subash asked him to pay Rs 25 lakh and out of which Rs 5 lakh should be paid immediately. He claimed that finding no other way, he decided to contact CBI. The CBI officials called Chowdhary on Friday night and asked him to pay the demanded money in their presence.

Later as per the trap, Chowdhary went to a guest house in Vibhuti Khand in Gomati Nagar on Saturday morning and handed over Rs 4 lakh to Singh. As the transaction took place, CBI raided the guest house and caught NB Singh along with Subash red handed and also recovered Rs 4 lakh in cash.

A case has been registered in this regard against Singh and Subash with Lucknow office and further action has been also initiated. Singh was also said to be placed under suspension after his arrest.



