ED Action In Maha Meant To Influence UP Polls, Says Mayawati On Nawab Malik's Arrest

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday morning said that it is very unfortunate that whatever is happening in Maharashtra is aimed to influence the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.Mayawati's statement came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with links with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case."It is very unfortunate that whatever is happening in the country in the name of terrorism and sometimes in the name of cases by investigation agencies in Maharashtra are aimed to influence the Assembly elections in UP. People must be alert," tweeted Mayawati today morning. The Maharashtra unit of the BJP will hold a state-wide protest on Thursday to demand the resignation of Malik. Malik has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 3 in a money laundering case. —ANI