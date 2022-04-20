Economy Slowdown Due To BJP's Wrong Policies: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that economy of the country was in bad condition due to wrong policies of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr Yadav said results of wrong policies of BJP were visible. Demonetisation and GST have destroyed small traders and several small-scale industries were close in past few years.

The SP president said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that India will be five trillion dollars economy till 2024-25 but current economical condition put serious question on his claims. Mr Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs, double the income of farmers and counter the corruption in previous BJP tenure but all his claims were proven fake, he alleged.

Referring to the employment survey conducted by labour bureau, Mr Yadav said more than 3.5 agriculture labours have left their employment. "More than 60,000 farmers have committed suicide in past five years while business houses were buried under huge debts which shows development of farmers, traders and poor was not BJPs priority," he alleged.

Former UP CM alleged that that BJP made false promises during election for political benefit and ignored development of all sections of society. UNI