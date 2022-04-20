Economic Activities Resume Partially In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Economic activities partially resumed in Uttarakhand on Monday after the state government allowed some businesses to operate amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Confirming it, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said they were allowed to operate with conditions regarding social distancing in place.

Shops dealing in agricultural goods and the repair of vehicles among others have been allowed to operate, he said.

In a way, economic activities have partially resumed in the state," Rawat said.

Claiming that the coronavirus situation in the state was under control, the chief minister said some problems did emerge with the influx of members of the Tablighi Jamaat but the frontline warriors like police personnel and healthcare workers did their job commendably.

Thanking people for their cooperation, Rawat said he was sure that they will continue to extend their support to the government. He asked people to continue practising social distancing as it was the only way to protect themselves from the threat of coronavirus.

Around 905 industries in Haridwar district have been permitted to resume production, Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar said.

He said around 1,051 people, including tourists and pilgrims, are camping in different hotels and ashrams in the district, of which 221 were foreigners. PTI