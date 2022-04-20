ECI To Issue Notification For Fourth Phase Of LS Polls In UP On Tuesday

Lucknow: With campaigning for the first three phases are underway in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission of India (ECI) would issue notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state on Tuesday. Thirteen seats in Uttar Pradesh would go to polls in this phase on April 28.

The nominations would continue till April 9 while on the next day, scrutiny of papers would be done. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till April 12. The Lok Sabha seats going to polls in phase four are Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Mishrik, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur. There are a total of 2,38,88,367 voters in this phase with male voters account to 1,29,75,125, female-- 1,09,12,012 and third gender are 1230. There are a total of 27,513 polling booths in this phase.

The prominent candidates in this phase are SP candidate Dimple Yadav, wife of SP president Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj, Congress candidate Salman Khurshid from Farrukhabad and former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal from Kanpur. UNI