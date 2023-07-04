ECI lacks impartiality, neutrality: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu: Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) lacks impartiality and neutrality and that the ruling BJP is undermining democratic institutions, such as the media.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir claimed the government was using the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate against members of the opposition.

The official election body in India, known as the Election Commission of India (ECI), has been accused of being anything but neutral. In a video interview with PTI, she emphasised that the ED was not impartial.—Inputs from Agencies