    Menu
    States & UTs

    ECI changes Rajasthan state Assembly elections date to Nov 25 from Nov 23

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    October11/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Rajasthan Election Date

    New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday changed the poll dates of Rajasthan Assembly elections from November 23 to November 25.

    "The change in the date of the poll was made following representations from various political parties, and social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms considering large-scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to a large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during the poll," Election Commission said.

    The EC said, "The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of the poll from November 23, 2023 (Thursday) to November 25, 2023 (Saturday)."

    Election Commission of India

    The Election Commission of India

    The counting of votes will take place on 3 December.

    The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

    Earlier, the Election Commission said that the Assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held on November 23.

    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Poll date change Political parties representation Social organizations input Logistic issues Voting inconvenience Election news Indian state elections
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in