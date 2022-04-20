ECI appoints Bijit Kumar Dhar as additional CEO in Bengal

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed Bijit Kumar Dhar as the Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, an official said.

It also named Arindam Niyogi as the joint secretary and Sourav Barik as the deputy secretary at the CEO''s office in the state, he said.

The appointments were made nine days after the ECI transferred Additional CEO Saibal Barman, Joint Secretary Anamika Majumdar and Deputy Secretary Amitjyoti Bhattacharji.

Bijit Kumar Dhar is currently posted as special secretary, tribal development department, while Niyogi is presently the joint secretary of land and land revenue department. Barik is now the deputy secretary at the state health and family welfare department, the official said.

The assembly elections are due in the state in April- May.

