EC To Issue Notice To 11 Candidates For Appeal In Social Media For Vote After Campaigning Ended

Election Commission (EC) will be issuing notice to 11 candidates of the prominent political parties contesting in the ongoing third phase of polls in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday for violating the election model code of conduct by appealing in the social media for vote, after campaigning ended 48 hours before the polls.

EC has sought report from the concerned district magistrate over the issue, sources in the EC said here on Tuesday.

Among the candidates who violated the norms are five of the BJP, two of Congress and four of the SP-BSP alliance.

The EC, which released the list of the offenders, said the BJP candidates who violated the norms are Parmeshwar Lal Saini( Sambhal), Dr Chandra Sen Jadon( Ferozabad), Dr Sanghamitra Maurya ( Badaun), Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh (Moradabad) and Rajveer Singh (Etah). The SP-BSP candidates are Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar( Bareilly), Ruchi Veera (Aonla), Akshay Yadav (Ferozabad) and Hemraj Verma( Pilibhit). The Congress candidates are Imran Pratapgarhi (Moradabad) and Praveen Singh Aron (Bareilly). From this elections, EC has banned use of social media to campaigning after the electioneering ends.