EC snatched NCP from hands of its founders and gave it to others: Sharad Pawar

Pune: Senior politician Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the Election Commission's decision to allot the NCP name and symbol to Ajit Pawar-led group was 'surprising' as the poll body has 'snatched' the party from the hands of those who founded it and gave it to others.

Pawar said the programme and ideology are important for the people while a symbol is useful for a limited period.

"I am confident that people will not support the Election Commission ruling against which we have approached the Supreme Court," he said.



The Election Commission not only snatched our symbol but also handed over our party to others, he said.



'The EC snatched the party from the hands of those who founded and built it and gave it to others; such a thing never happened before,' said Pawar, who founded the NCP in 1999.

