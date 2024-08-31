EC seeks report on SP's complaint of bias in posting of officials ahead of UP Assembly bypolls

Alleging bias and political interference by the BJP-led state government, the party has urged the Election Commission to take immediate action to ensure a fair and unbiased election process.

Lucknow: Taking cognizance of the complaints from the Samajwadi Party, the Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on allegations of bias against the posting of Officials belonging to certain communities ahead of the Assembly bypolls in the State.

A Samajwadi Party delegation met the commission on Wednesday and has alleged bias and politicisation of postings of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in 29-Kundarki Assembly constituency (AC) of Moradabad district and Sisamau AC of Kanpur district.

In his letter sent to the CEO, the EC asked for the list of BLOs during the Loksabha Election and the BLOs who have been removed ahead of bypolls in UP.

During the meeting with EC on Wednesday, Ramgopal Yadav, Leader of Samajwadi Party complained that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was removing Muslim and Yadav police and civil administration officials as well as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) belonging to these communities from districts where Assembly byelections are to be held.

A Samajwadi Party delegation, comprising senior Rajya Sabha MPs Ramgopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan, met the commission and handed over a memorandum detailing their allegations against the Uttar Pradesh government.

In the complaint, the Samajwadi Party asked the EC to ensure that all political parties and candidates get equal opportunities in the poll process. The EC on its part has promised to look into their complaint.

Earlier on August 29, Samajwadi Party state president Shyam Lal Pal sent a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, complaining about the removal of Muslim BLOs already posted in Mirzapur by-election area 399-Majhawan assembly constituency and the appointment of non-Muslim BLOs in their place.

Shyam Lal Pal issued a list of BLOs of various booths and demanded to take cognizance of the matter and conduct an investigation, punish the guilty officers and employees and inform the party about the investigation report and the action taken.

The memorandum said that more than 11 Muslim BLOs have been changed in Majhawan assembly constituency. Changing BLOs on the basis of religion before the by-election is undemocratic, unconstitutional and raises questions on fair elections.

Samajwadi Party had earlier made a similar complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer for Kundarki and Sisamau assembly constituencies. Memorandum was submitted to Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow by K.K. Shrivastava, Harischandra Yadav and Radheshyam Singh.

