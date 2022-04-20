EC Seeks Detailed Report On Mamata's Injury, BJP Calls It 'Drama'

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has sought a detailed from the West Bengal chief secretary and its special observers in the state Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dubey, in regard to the incident in which chief minister Mamata Banerjee received leg injuries while campaigning in East Midnapore's Nandigram.

Meanwhile, West Bengal director general of police P. Nirajnayan also asked for a report from East Midnapore police superintendent on the chief minister's injury. It is also being looked if there was security lapse, police sources said.

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was about to go to a local temple to offer my prayers. A few people suddenly came and pushed the door. It hit my leg," said Banerjee.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh said that Banerjee was lying and their drama was targeted at drawing attention and gaining public sympathy. "She does it every time to draw public sympathy. This is nothing but her drama," said Singh.

Trinamool Congress Ranja Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy issued a statement, saying: "There was a massive response from people everywhere. At about 6.15 p.m., when she was about to leave Birulia Anchal after performing puja in a temple, a few unknown persons pushed her to the car and forcibly shut the door, as a result of which she sustained injuries in her left leg and also suffered severe pain in the waist. She, thereafter, left for Kolkata to get proper treatment."

Roy further said after widespread response from the people of Nandigram Block-1 on Tuesday, Banerjee visited several places of Nandigram Block II after filing her nomination at Haldia. She also offered prayers in one after another temple.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the incident. He tweeted: "I strongly condemn the attack on Mamta Didi. Those responsible shud be immediately arrested and punished. I pray for her speedy recovery."

Senior Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Md Salim demanded a probe into the incident.

"We condemn any kind of attack. The incident proves that Mamata Banerjee still remains the same. She is always surrounded by security personnel all the time wherever she travels. Then how come such incident take place?" he said.

