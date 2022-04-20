EC On 3-Day UP Visit From Wednesday To Assess Poll Preparedness

Lucknow: With the Parliamentary election dates slated to be announced next month, the Election Commission(EC) led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora would be here for three days starting February 27 to assess poll preparedness in Uttar Pradesh.

The CEC will be also accompanied by two other Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

Chief Electoral Officer(CEO), UP, Venkateshwar Lu said here on Tuesday that during their three days stay, the EC would be meeting the delegation of the political parties which will be followed by meeting with the Chief secretary, DGP, Principal secretary Home and principal secretary excise.

On February 28, the EC would hold meeting with District Magistrates/ Returning officers of 80 Lok Sabha seats, SP/SSP of all 75 districts along with divisional commissioners and range DIG/IG. The EC will also hold meeting with the officials of Income Tax, Narcotics Dept, transport, bank ,railways and civil aviation to aware them about their role in the elections.

Mr Lu said before winding up their visit, the CEC will also address a press conference to aware the media about the outcome in their meetings. UNI