EC Officials Take Stock Of Prez Poll Preparedness In UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has geared up for the Presidential election, for which voting is slated to be held on July 17. A high-level Election Commission team, led by Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha, today held a meeting with the UP Assembly officials today to review foolproof arrangements during the polling. Principal secretary (Assembly) Pradeep Kumar Dubey, who is also the returning officer for the Presidential polls, said here that all arrangements are up to the mark and several things were discussed with the Election Commission officials. For the first time, a special pen and ink will be provided by the Election Commission to be used by voters to mark their preference of the candidate. While the elections would be held on July 17 in the entire country, the counting of votes would be taken up in Delhi on July 20. UP, with maximum population in the country, has highest value of each vote. The vote value of a voter from UP is 208 which is highest in the country and the total value of votes from of 403 MLAs is 83,824. Unlike the elections to the MPs and the MLAs, for the Presidential elections, voters are marked in preferential order which would be counted later on to declare the winner. Similarly, unlike other elections — Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha or local bodies — in the Presidential polls, no symbol is marked on the ballot papers and only names are given. As per the indication, NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind is slated to file his nominations today while the joint opposition has fielded former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar. The electoral college of the President includes elected members to Vidhan Sabha, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, union territories and the NCT region of Delhi. UNI