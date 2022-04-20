EC Holds Marathon Meeting With Officials Of 80 LS Constituencies In UP

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora held a marathon meeting with the officials of the 75 districts and 80 Lok Sabha constituencies and took the stock of the poll preparedness.

The meeting which commenced at 0930 hrs in the morning on Thursday continued till late evening with the ECI giving opportunity to all the districts and Lok Sabha constituencies to apprise them about the arrangements to be made during the elections.

The ECI made it clear that the booth management should be perfect and gave them the mantra to increase the polling percentage.

The CEC also asked the officials to make special arrangements for the divyang besides, drinking water, electricity and sitting arrangements should also be in place at all the booths. The ECI team, comprising CEC and accompanied by two other Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, reached Lucknow on Thursday evening and immediately met the delegations of the political parties and heard their complaints and grievances. The delegations of BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP and Left parties met the EC apprised about their complaints . They also submitted memorandum to the EC. The EC would be meeting the Chief secretary, DGP, Principal secretary Home and principal secretary excise on Friday. The EC will also held meeting with the officials of Income Tax, Narcotics Dept, transport, bank ,railways and civil aviation to aware them about their role in the elections. Sources said before winding up their visit, the CEC will also address a press conference on Friday afternoon to aware the media about the outcome in their visit. UNI