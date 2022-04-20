EC Asks A Raja to Explain Stance on His Remarks on Tamil Nadu CM's Mother

New Delhi: The Election Commission has asked DMK leader A Raja to explain his stance over his remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami's mother.

He has been asked to give an explanation on or before 6 pm on March 31.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo has sent a report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the derogatory remarks made by DMK leader A Raja against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The report is based on the inputs given by district election officials and the poll body will decide on further action against Raja.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)