Eating mangoes reduces women's facial wrinkles: Study

New York: Researchers have found that eating Ataulfo mangoes, also known as honey or Champagne mangoes, may reduce facial wrinkles in older women with fairer skin.

The study, published in the journal Nutrients, revealed that mangoes, like other orange fruits and vegetables, are rich in beta-carotene and provide antioxidants that may delay cell damage.

The researchers found that postmenopausal women who ate a half cup of Ataulfo mangoes four times a week saw a 23 per cent decrease in deep wrinkles after two months and a 20 per cent decrease after four months.

"That's a significant improvement in wrinkles," said study lead author Vivien Fam from the University of California, Davis in the US.

"Women who ate a cup and a half of mangoes for the same periods of time saw an increase in wrinkles. This shows that while some mangoes may be good for skin health, too much of it may not be," Fam added.

Researchers said it's unclear why consuming more mangoes would increase the severity of wrinkles but speculate that it may be related to a robust amount of sugar in the larger portion of mangoes.

The randomised clinical pilot study involved 28 postmenopausal women with Fitzpatrick skin types II or III (skin that burns more easily than tans).

Women were divided into two groups: one group consumed a half cup of mangoes four times a week for four months, and another consumed a cup and a half for the same period of time.

Facial wrinkles were evaluated using a high-resolution camera system.

"The system we used to analyze wrinkles allowed us to not just visualize wrinkles, but to quantify and measure wrinkles," said study researcher Robert Hackman.

"This is extremely accurate and allowed us to capture more than just the appearance of wrinkles or what the eye might see," Hackman added.

The study looked at the severity, length and width of fine, deep and emerging wrinkles.

The researchers said the group that consumed a half cup of mangoes saw improvements in all categories.

The team said further research is needed to learn the mechanisms behind the reduction in wrinkles.

"It may be due to the beneficial effects of carotenoids (orange or red plant pigments), and other phytonutrients that could help build collagen," the authors noted.

