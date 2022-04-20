Eatery Owner Booked For Selling Liquor

Firozabad: Illegal foreign liquor worth Rs 2 lakh has been seized in a raid conducted by the police at a roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Monday.

Acting on information that foreign liquor is being sold from the 'dhaba' (roadside eatery) in violation of the lockdown orders, a number of liquor bottles of different brands were recovered from there, Additional Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said. The eatery owner, Saurabh Jadaun, did not have the licence to sell the liquor. A case has been registered against him and two others under the Excise Act, and also for violation of lockdown orders, the ASP said, adding that an investigation was on, police said. PTI