Eatala Rajender submits resignation to Telangana Assembly Speaker, will join BJP on Monday

Hyderabad (Telangana): Former Health Minister of Telangana Eatala Rajender on Saturday submitted his resignation as MLA to the Speaker of Telangana Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy after paying tributes to the martyrs of the state at Telangana Martyrs Memorial, Gun Park, Hyderabad.

In his letter, he wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation of my seat in the house with effect from 12.06.2021."



Eatala Rajender after submitting his resignation to the speaker of Telangana, said he will be joining in BJP on Monday. He had resigned from the primary membership of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on June 4 following differences with the party.

Speaking to media persons, Eatala Rajender said, "After consulting the people of Huzurabad constituency and further speaking to the leaders of Telangana Agitation, I have submitted my resignation as MLA to the speaker of Telangana Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy."

He said the by-elections that will be held after his resignation will be contested between the people of Huzurabad and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). He further mentioned that in Telangana the only thing that is running is nepotism politics of KCR.

"There is only family rule and nepotistic politics happening in Telangana under Chief Minister KCR. There are no democratic values in the state and the whole system of the state has been scraped. I hoped that after the Telangana state was formed, that the state would have a democratic system. But the democratic system is clearly not visible in the state now."

Tarun Chugh, In-charge of Telangana BJP and BJP National General Secretary on Friday said there is a fight going on in Telangana state against the corrupt, nepotistic politics.

"To join into the fight against the corrupt dictatorial and nepotistic politics of Telangana, the former Finance Minister and Former Health Minister of Telangana state Eatala Rajender has stepped forward to resign from his MLA position."

He welcomed Eatala Rajender for his decision to join BJP and further mentioned that anyone who is against the corrupt dictatorial and nepotistic politics in Telangana are also welcome to join hands with BJP to make Telangana a better state in terms of employment and stand for what Telangana has been formed. (ANI)