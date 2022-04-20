Eat These Foods To Balance Your Hormones

New Delhi: When it is about the changes in your hormones or issues related to those changes like stress or PMS, you mostly do not think to turn to food as a solution.

However, specific foods can support balancing out the hormones, and having these foods in your diet can assist level out your body and improve your overall health without the need for consuming any medicine. Though everyone''s body reacts separately, including these healthy foods can at least ensure a healthy diet, which can keep your body working optimally.

Dietician Shikha Mahajan, Holistic Nutritionist, Diet Podium shares some of them. Read to know more:

Flax seed

You might have heard of this new wonder food, but did you know that flax seed can have all kinds of benefits for your hormones?

Flax seed is a great source of "Phytoestrogens", and it particularly contains a kind of phytoestrogen called lignans. Lignans have both estrogenic and antiestrogenic impact, and they have been known to have protective benefits against specific types of cancer.

Flax seed is also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants. Try having it in your oatmeal, or even add it in your curd or dalia.

Pomegranate

This antioxidant-rich fruit can assist block extra estrogen production in your body. Pomegranate has the ability to prevent kinds of breast cancers that respond to estrogen.

Pomegranates have a natural agent that can inhibit the enzyme in women''s bodies that converts estrone into estradiol, which is a powerful estrogen that could play a role in the origin of hormone-dependent cancers.

Nuts

Nuts such as almonds have an impact on your endocrine system, which can help in reducing the levels of cholesterol. They can also assist in lowering insulin and balance blood sugar levels.

Walnuts, in particular, have polyphenols, that can protect your heart and cardiovascular system by countering free radicals in your body. This component can also have anti-inflammatory agents and they are rich in omega-3s which are excellent for brain health.

Turmeric

Turmeric has always been known as a good remedy to treat inflammation. Because it is made from curcumin, turmeric is known to have several healing properties. This traditional Indian spice has the ability to ease pain that occurs during the arthritis.

Turmeric''s active ingredient, curcumin, can imitate the activity of estrogen. This herb can help reduce menstrual pain, like the period cramps.

