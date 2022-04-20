Eastern UP Free From Encephalitis: Minister

Deoria: Uttar Pradesh state minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Jai Prakash Nishad here on Saturday claimed that due to consistent efforts of Yogi Adityanath government eastern UP has been made encephalitis free.

Addressing the gathering here, Mr Nishad said that Swachhata Abhiyan (cleanliness campaign) initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other development schemes of Central and state government have shown unprecedented positive results in controlling, eradicating virus-borne diseases including encephalitis in eastern part of UP.

The minister said that more than 35 districts of state were affected by deadly disease encephalitis and hundreds of lives were being lost per annum. He said that Yogi Adityanath government was committed for providing better health facilities and results shows that achievements were remarkable.

He said that all government departments will continue cleanliness campaign. The government have emphasised use of clean water to prevent diseases, the minister added. UNI