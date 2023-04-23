    Menu
    Eastern Ladakh dispute: India-China military talks 18th round

    The Hawk
    April23/ 2023

    New Delhi: As the border dispute enters its fourth year, the militaries of the two nations launched a new round of high-level discussions on Sunday to resolve issues at the remaining friction areas in eastern Ladakh.

    Chushul-Moldo, a meeting location on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, is where the 18th round of military negotiations between India and China took place, according to persons acquainted with the engagement.

    Whether or whether the meetings were successful in resolving outstanding difficulties was not immediately clear.—Inputs from Agencies

