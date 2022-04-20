Eastern Japan shaken by 5.6 magnitude quake, no tsunami warning

Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 shook Tokyo and surrounding areas on Monday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The quake, centred in Ibaraki prefecture just northeast of the Japanese capital, shook buildings in Tokyo and briefly halted train lines, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. On March 11, 2011, Japan - one of the world`s most seismically active nations - was hit with a massive earthquake and tsunami that left nearly 20,000 people dead. Reuters