Eastern Command of Indian Army celebrates Swarnim Vijay Gatha through various events

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive victory over Pakistan which resulted in the Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. It was the largest military surrender after the Second World War and the Indian Armed Forces along with Mukti Bahini liberated Bangladesh in a span of just 13 days.

To commemorate the glorious victory of 1971, the year 2021 was marked as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the Victory Flame to mark the beginning of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations. Various events were organised by Eastern Command at many locations in West Bengal and all northeast states throughout the year and now ‘Swarnim Vijay Gatha’ is being organised at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata, on December 16, which would also mark the culmination of celebrations of Swarnim Vijay Varsh.

Swarnim Vijay Gatha will showcase a variety of events to include a customised light and sound show on the walls of Victoria Memorial depicting the story of war of liberation of Bangladesh.

The symphonic military band of Eastern Command would also perform patriotic and martial tunes with three military and two Jazz bands which will feature 76 musicians participating in the concert.

The Swarnim Vijay Gatha event would be aired live on Youtube channel https://youtube.com/channel/UCChhAAisDNuXHEwE8_ebkSg and Eastern Command Facebook page: Eastern Command_Indian Army.

The event would be graced by Lt General Manoj Pande, Army Commander, Eastern Command, war veterans and eminent personalities of state and civil Administration.

The event is conceptualised by HQ Eastern command with Cherry Tree.

A two-day long event was organisedby the Eastern Command in the Eastern Theatre pavilion in New Delhi, chronologically organized thematically depicted storyline starting from the genesis of the conflict,the military operations in the Eastern Theatre during the War and finally culminating in the creation of an independent nation -- Bangladesh.