Eastern Command Celebrates Army Day

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to commemorate the day when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa was appointed as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

The Indian Army epitomizes the idea of India and always lives by the national values. As the land component of the Indian Armed Forces, the Indian Army is dedicated to preserve our national interest, safeguard our sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of our nation. On this day, the army reaffirms its commitment towards the nation and assurance of peace and security. On this occasion, Lt Gen Manoj Pande, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, laid a wreath at Vijay Smarak, Fort William and paid homage to the brave-hearts, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Similar ceremonies were organised in all military stations in the eastern theatre.

To mark this occasion, 26 units of Eastern Command were conferred with the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Citation for their exemplary professional performance.