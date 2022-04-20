Ease Vehicular Pressure In Nainital Or Else Disaster Is Imminent: IIT Delhi

Nainital: Increasing vehicular pressure in Nainital is playing havoc with the environment of the town. The effect of poisonous air in the cities of North India are only adding to the impending disaster.

Such is the condition that on 24th September, 2018, pollution of Nainital's Mall road crossed the hazardous level. Though as of now, the air is free of pollution in Nainital. Experts have warned that if the pressure of vehicles in the city is not reduced soon, then things would change and even Nainital would have to face dangerous air pollution levels.

In August last year, experts from IIT Delhi had installed an Air Pollution Meter in the Shervani Hotel area and near Alka Hotel on the mall road in Nainital to check the pollution levels. While in November last year, the levels of pollution in the cities of North India had reached alarming levels, its effect was seen on the environment of Nainital as well. The pollution level of Nainital reached an all-time high on the last Monday of September in 2018. According to the reports prepared by IIT Delhi, the main reason for it is the increased vehicular movement. According to Ruchi Verma of IIT Delhi, the pollution levels in various cities was more than three to four hundred more than what is prescribed by the WHO in September last year.

According to WHO standards, the level of air quality standard 2.5 PM (particulate matter) should be 30-40. In the 20 most polluted cities in the world's top 15 are in India, which include metropolis like Delhi and Kanpur. are included. The Indian average of pollution is 60 PM. According to the IIT report, Nainital's environment is pure as of now, alarm bells have started to ring and signs of danger are beginning to appear.