Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Assam's Sonitpur

Sonitpur: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur on Wednesday morning, said the National Center for Seismology.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 7:51 am. The epicentre of the quake was 43 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 17 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.4, Occurred on 28-04-2021, 07:51:25 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.36, Depth: 17 Km, Location: 43km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)







