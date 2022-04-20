    Menu
    Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Assam's Sonitpur

    April20/ 2022


    Sonitpur: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur on Wednesday morning, said the National Center for Seismology.

    According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 7:51 am. The epicentre of the quake was 43 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 17 kilometers.

    "Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.4, Occurred on 28-04-2021, 07:51:25 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.36, Depth: 17 Km, Location: 43km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," NCS tweeted.

    No casualties have been reported as of now.

    Further details are awaited. (ANI)



