Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits near Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) (The Hawk): Monday near the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, a magnitude 4 earthquake occurred, according to an official statement from the National Centre for Seismology.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that the tremor struck at a depth of 5 kilometres, 48 kilometres northeast of Pithoragath.

The National Centre for Seismology wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "4.0 Magnitude Earthquake, 09:11:40 IST, 16-10-2023, 29:11:40 Lat and Long: 80.61, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 48 km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand."

On October 5, an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale had previously occurred in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.



The tremors were detected at 3:49 AM and had a depth of 5 kilometres, according to the NCS.