    Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh

    June2/ 2024
    Sonbhadra (UP): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale struck the Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
    The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 24.61 N and Longitude 83.06 E, and a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS stated.
    The earthquake occurred on Sunday at 3.49 pm (IST), according to NCS."EQ of M: 3.9, On June 2, 2024, 15:49:54 IST, Lat: 24.61 N, Long: 83.06 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh," the NCS said in a post on 'X'.
    No casualties have been reported so far. No damages have been detected as of now.
    Further details are awaited.
    An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Chandel in the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
    The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 23.9 N and Longitude 94.10 E and a depth of 77 kilometres, the NCS stated.
    The earthquake occurred on Sunday at 2:28 am (IST), according to NCS.

    —ANI

