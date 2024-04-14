Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.3 Hits U'khand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale struck Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh region on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The NCS stated that the temblor struck at precisely 8:38 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at Latitude 30.19 and Longitude 80.43, at a depth of 5 kilometers, the NCS shared.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 13-04-2024, 20:38:40 IST, Lat: 30.19 & Long: 80.43, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," the NCS posted on X.

On Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal region, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The NCS stated that the temblor struck on April 11, at precisely 00:56:36 Indian Standard Time (IST).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 11-04-2024, 00:56:36 IST, Lat: 8.96 & Long: 91.91, Depth: 10 km, Region: Bay of Bengal," read a post on the official X handle of the NCS.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at Latitude 8.96 and Longitude 91.91, at a depth of 10 kilometers below the earth's surface, the NCS shared.

West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu share coastlines on the Bay of Bengal. —ANI