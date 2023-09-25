    Menu
    Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

    Pankaj Sharma
    September25/ 2023
    Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 jolted Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
    According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 8.35 am on Monday at a depth of 5 km.

    "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 25-09-2023, 08:35:54 IST, Lat: 31.07 & Long: 77.98, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," NCS said in a post on X.
    Mild earthquakes measuring 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Chamba districts earlier last week, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

    —ANI

