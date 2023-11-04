    Menu
    Environment

    Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    November4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Representative Image

    New Delhi [India]: Tremors were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some other parts of north India on Friday late at night as earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal.
    According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km.

    "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 03-11-2023, 23:32:54 IST, Lat: 28.84 & Long: 82.19, Depth: 10 Km," NCS said in its post on X.
    The people quickly made their way to the roads as the strong tremors lasted over a minute.

    —ANI

    Categories :EnvironmentTags :Seismic activity Natural disaster Earthquake update Tremors in Delhi-NCR South Asian earthquake Earthquake aftermath Earthquake depth
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in