Earthquake Of 3.4 Magnitude Hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand early on Saturday.According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 1:28 am 23 kilometres east of Uttarkashi at the depth of 10 kilometres."An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at 1:28 am near 23 km east of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, at the depth of 10 km," said the National Center for Seismology. Earlier last month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale had hit Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt at 12:18 pm about 55 kilometres North of Pithoragarh at a depth of 10 kilometres, on June 28."Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 28-06-2021, 12:18:05 IST, Lat: 30.084 and Long: 80.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 55km N of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," National Center for Seismology had said. —ANI