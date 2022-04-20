Early signs of ageing showing up? Try Q10 facial!

Hectic lifestyles and fast-paced schedules have made the signs of ageing appear faster onto our skin. But, when science and beauty are constantly boosting new inventions � it�s time that they serve this serious issue as well. Expert Cosmetologist and Director of ALPS Beauty Clinics, Ms. Bharti Taneja, reveals, a new technology called �Q10 Facial� and how it helps in combating these early signs of ageing. What is Q10? Q10 is a natural co-enzyme which is generally found in our bodies. It is naturally produced in our bodies and is responsible for providing 95% of the energy we use. Not only this, the enzyme also neutralizes the free radicals which are present in our bodies, making the skin glow � both from outside and inside. Why we need Q10 enriched products: Many of us may wonder that if Q10 is already present in our body � why go for products? Actually, the reason behind it is that, as we age the production rate of this enzyme decreases � resulting in to less amount of collagen in our body. This makes signs of ageing � wrinkles, fine lines to occur on our face early than expected. In such cases, we require cosmetic products containing Q10 enzyme to penetrate deeper into the skin cells � boosting the collagen production and preventing us from skin ageing issues. Q10 Facial Treatment: This facial makes use of Q10 enriched products which are penetrated by machine � enabling all the essential elements penetrate deeper into the skin � and therefore, making them work better, for achieving the best result for your skin. This makes all the nourishing agents to get absorbed into the skin layers �while repairing it internally; and making it glow, externally. Benefits of Q10: It energizes your skin while repairing its damaged cells and your skin emerges healthy. Q10 enzyme protects against photo ageing too � caused by harsh sun-rays. Q10 improves the activity of skin cells deeper within for making your skin look rejuvenated. These active cells help in pushing the harmful toxins out of your skin; which enables the nutrients present in the cells to perform better. It also boosts the production rate of collagen inside the skin. Collagen is a skin-protein, responsible for maintaining the elasticity of the skin. But, as we age, the collagen amount in our body starts diminishing � making our skin appear saggy. Q10 works as an antioxidant too � it lessens up the damaging effects of pollution, sun and stress onto our skin.