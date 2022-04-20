Early Charles Darwin's work to fetch lakhs at e-auction

New Delhi: A first edition copy of Charles Darwin's (1809-1882) revolutionary volume of work 'On the Origin of Species' dated back to 1859, is estimated to fetch between $100,000-150,000 (approximately Rs 75 lakh - 1.13 crore) at an online sale by auction house Christie's.

Offered at a sale of selections from the library of Mexican businessman and philanthropist Lorenzo H. Zambrano, the work comes alongside a fine copy of the coloured issue of Edward King, Viscount Kingsborough's (1795-1837) magnificent nine-volume publication entitled 'Antiquities of Mexico' (1831), Christie's said.

The sale is one of the seven that comprise Christie's Classic Week, a marquee series of sales featuring 19th century European art, old Master paintings and sculpture, antiquities, and books and manuscripts. The Week starts June 2.

A rare first edition of J.K. Rowling's classic, H"Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", as well as the original artwork for Led Zeppelin's 1969 debut album by artist George Hardie, are among the collectables offered by the auction house in these online sales.

Also on the Classic Week sales is ancient Art from the James and Marilyn Alsdorf Collection, including an Egyptian painted linen Mummy shroud with a portrait of a woman from the Roman Period, Circa 1st-2nd Century AD; a Roman marble figure of Hygeia (Circa late 1st century BC to early 1st century AD); and a Roman marble Venus from 2nd century AD.

