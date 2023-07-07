EAM Jaishankar pays homage to Indian soldiers at Commonwealth War Memorial in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam:On Friday, S Jaishankar, India's Minister for External Affairs, visited the Commonwealth War Memorial in Tanzania to pay respects to the remains of Indian servicemen who had been cremated there.

The minister of foreign affairs returned on Thursday from a trip to Zanzibar. The relationship between India and Tanzania has always been warm and cordial. The trip to Tanzania will strengthen our countries' ties to one another.

Jaishankar honoured the Indian military on the second day of his two-day trip to the East African country.—Inputs from Agencies