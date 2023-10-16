EAM Jaishankar meets Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Hanoi [Vietnam]: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Monday and valued his guidance for further development of India-Vietnam ties.



"Honoured to call on PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam today evening. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi. Valued his guidance for the further development of our bilateral relationship. A stronger India-Vietnam partnership contributes to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific," the EAM wrote on 'X'.

The EAM on Monday also met the Chairman of the External Relation Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Le Hoai Trung.



"A useful exchange of views with Le Hoai Trung, Chairman of the External Relation Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The convergent approach of India and Vietnam on key regional and global issues was manifest," Jaishankar wrote on 'X'.

Jaishankar also addressed the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam on "India in the Indo-Pacific" and "discussed why cooperating in the Indo-Pacific construct is in our shared interests. Underlined the significance of ASEAN centrality and highlighted the contribution of the Quad."



"Brought out how India and Vietnam, with their independent mindset, can promote a multipolar and rules-based global order," the EAM wrote on 'X'.

The EAM is on an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his counterpart Bui Thanh Son.



During his visit, the EAM unveiled the bust of Rabindranath Tagore in Bac Ninh province of Vietnam and watched a performance by the Quan Ho Art Theater group.



Jaishankar shared about the event saying, "Witnessed a great performance by Quan Ho Art Theater group from Bac Ninh province. The group will travel to India for the 9th India International Dance and Music Festival in New Delhi."



Later on, the minister also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and visited the Phat Tich Pagoda Buddhist Cultural Centre in Bac Ninh province.



EAM shared on X, "Good to interact with members of the Indian community in Bac Ninh province."



He added, "The India and Vietnam civilizational connection is so visible at the Phat Tich pagoda in Bac Ninh. Appreciate the warmth of my welcome."



Phat Tich Pagoda is a Buddhist cultural centre that contains the cultural and sculptural values of the Ly Dynasty.



During his visit to the centre, the EAM also met with the Most Ven. Thich Thanh Nhieu of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.



EAM posted about his interaction on X saying, "Good to meet Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Phat Tich. Appreciated his positive sentiments about spirituality, yoga, art & culture."

—ANI