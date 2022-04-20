EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Moroccan counterpart

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a virtual meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, covering a range of key issues including ways to deal with threats of terrorism and climate change.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar and Bourita also discussed the respective national approach of India and Morocco to deal with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

It said Jaishankar thanked Bourita for the Moroccan government's support in the repatriation of Indian nationals stranded in Morocco due to the suspension of international flights in the wake of the pandemic.

Bourita, in turn, conveyed his government's appreciation for India's facilitation of commercial exports of medicines during the critical period.

"The two Ministers had an in-depth exchange of views on regional and global issues, including the UN reforms, international fight against terrorism, climate change, renewable energy and cooperation under the India Africa Forum Summit mechanism," the MEA said.

In the talks, Bourita briefed Jaishankar on the developments in Libya, including at the recent intra-Libyan dialogue in Bouznika.

In his response, the external affairs minister commended Morocco's resolute and constructive engagement with all the Libyan parties since the beginning of the crisis, and lauded its contribution to the UN efforts aimed at finding a peaceful resolution through a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process, the MEA said.

