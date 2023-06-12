EAM Jaishankar flags supply chain disruptions, prolonged debt crisis as key challenges facing world

Varanasi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Monday that a unified global approach is needed to deal with the difficulties facing the world, including supply chain disruptions, a prolonged financial crisis, and stresses on oil, food, and fertiliser security.

Speaking at the G20 Development Ministers' conference, he added that India had given a comprehensive and inclusive path for G20 initiatives with its seven-year action plan to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Digital public infrastructure and data for development are prioritised, as are investments in women-led development and a sustainable energy transition.—Inputs from Agencies