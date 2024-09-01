EAM Jaishankar congratulates Uzbekistan counterpart on Uzbekistan Independence Day

He highlighted recent high-level interactions, including the 13th Intergovernmental Commission meeting and the 16th Foreign Office Consultations.

London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended greetings to Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, on the country's independence day.

Jaishankar said that he is committed to taking the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership to new heights.

In a post on X, he said, "Warm greetings to Bakhtiyor Saidov and the government and the people of Uzbekistan on their Independence Day. Committed to taking forward our strategic partnership to newer heights."



Jaishankar highlighted recent high-level interactions between the leaders of the two nations and said that the 13th bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technological Cooperation was held in July 2022, in Delhi.

He said that the 16th India-Uzbekistan Foreign Office Consultations were held in Tashkent in August 2023.

Highlighting sectors of economic cooperation, Jaishankar said that Indian companies invested in Uzbekistan in pharmaceuticals, hospitality, automobile components, and amusement parks.

Under development partnership measures, India opened ICT classrooms in 125 schools in theSyrdarya region in August this year.

Under defence cooperation, the fifth edition of Joint Exercise, Dustlik was held in Termes Training Area in April this year.

Jaishankar said that under capacity building, health, and education cooperation, a youth delegation from Central Asian countries visited India in March this year. Over 2,500 Uzbek professionals received training under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Kendriya Hindi Sansthan scholarships are available to Uzbek students. 8,000 Uzbeks annually seek medical treatment in India. Amity University and Sharda University opened campuses in Tashkent and Andijan, respectively.

Speaking about the cultural connection and diaspora, Jaishankar said that about 11,000 Indian nationals live in Uzbekistan. 4,000 Indians are studying medicine in Uzbekistan. India is a growing source of tourists for Uzbekistan with around 12,000 tourists having visited in 2022. The 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations were held in Tashkent.

—ANI