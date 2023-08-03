EAM Jaishankar bats for deeper India-Latin America engagement

New Delhi: India's Minister for External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, advocated for greater cooperation between his country and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) on Thursday. He highlighted the importance of agriculture, supply chain diversification, and resource partnerships as key areas for increased bilateral cooperation.

New Delhi's connections with the region as a whole have taken on a "new trajectory" during the past nine years, he said in an address, adding there is room to further consolidate the partnerships in a variety of fields.

We need to make sure that physical separation doesn't weaken relationships, he said.—Inputes from Agencies