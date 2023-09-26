EAM Jaishankar asks UN member states not to allow 'political convenience' to determine responses to terrorism, extremism

United Nations: On Tuesday, amid the diplomatic stalemate between India and Canada over the assassination of a Khalistani separatist, India requested the UN member states not to allow "political convenience" to determine responses to terrorism, extremism, and violence.

In his address to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be "exercises in cherry picking" and that the days of a few nations setting the agenda and expecting others to fall in line are over.

Vaccine apartheid is an injustice that must never be tolerated again. In the realm of climate action, ignoring past wrongdoings cannot continue. Markets shouldn't be used to provide the wealthy preferential access to scarce resources like food and energy at the expense of the poor.—Inputs from Agencies