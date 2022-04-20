Each LS Constituency To Have Passport Center Till Feb End: Sinha

Prayagraj: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Communication Manoj Sinha here on Saturday said every Lok Sabha constituency of the country, will have a passport office, till the end of February. Addressing the media here after inaugurating the memorial postal stamp on Kumbh Mela, Mr Sinha said ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that no one will have to travel more than 50 kilometers for passport.'' The Union Minister said that there were 77 passport centers across the country till 2014, but now the number has gone up to more than 300. Some LS constituencies were left only which will have centers till end of this month.

Speaking about postal services, Mr Sinha said the postal department has initiated Post Payment Bank, which is like home delivery of banking services. He said about 1,30,000 branches have started functioning till date. Banking services of postal department were started from September 1, 2018, with 650 branches and 3250 access points. Mr Sinha said the rural areas have triple number of India Post Payment Bank (IPPB), compared to the existing banks. For penetration in insurance sector, a proposal for strategic business unit was sent to the Cabinet, which was likely to be approved in the next 15 days. After approval, the Postal department will function like Life Insurance of India, he added. UNI